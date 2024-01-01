Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Baklava in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Baklava
Birmingham restaurants that serve baklava
Phoenicia Restaurant
588 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA
$8.00
More about Phoenicia Restaurant
Market North End -
474 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
BAKLAVA CHEESECAKE
$9.00
More about Market North End -
Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham
Lentil Soup
Cake
Quesadillas
Hummus
Chicken Salad
Green Beans
Rice Pudding
French Toast
Neighborhoods within Birmingham to explore
Downtown Birmingham
Avg 4.1
(7 restaurants)
More near Birmingham to explore
Troy
Avg 4.5
(42 restaurants)
Royal Oak
Avg 4.6
(37 restaurants)
Southfield
Avg 4.4
(32 restaurants)
Ferndale
Avg 4.3
(24 restaurants)
Pontiac
Avg 4.7
(19 restaurants)
Madison Heights
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Bloomfield Hills
Avg 4.4
(13 restaurants)
Berkley
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Clawson
Avg 4.2
(5 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(233 restaurants)
Ann Arbor
Avg 4.5
(122 restaurants)
Flint
Avg 4.4
(20 restaurants)
Adrian
Avg 3.5
(6 restaurants)
Toledo
Avg 4.3
(58 restaurants)
Jackson
Avg 4.4
(21 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(136 restaurants)
Pittsburgh
Avg 4.4
(410 restaurants)
Las Vegas
Avg 4.3
(623 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(310 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1920 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston