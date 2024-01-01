Blueberry pancakes in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve blueberry pancakes
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$9.00
More about The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
FRENCH FRIES
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham
|Blueberry Pancakes - Half
|$6.15
|GF Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.95
Gluten Free Blueberry pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup
|Blueberry Pancakes
|$10.15
Blueberry pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup