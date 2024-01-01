Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve calamari

Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

Calamari$9.00
Served with marinara
Market North End -

474 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham

CRISPY SHRIMP & CALAMARI$18.50
Quick Fried w/ Fried Peppers
