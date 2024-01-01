Chicken salad in Birmingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Brooklyn Pizza

 

Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham

111 Henrieta St., Birmingham

Grilled Chicken salad$8.95
Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham
Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

Small Chicken Tender Salad$12.50
Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese
Strawberry Chicken Salad$13.50
Grilled chicken with mixed greens, strawberries, avocado, blue cheese, onions, candied pecans, and citrus vinaigrette
Tuscan Chicken Salad$14.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette
Greek Islands - Birmingham
Phoenicia Restaurant

588 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham

MEDITERRANEAN CHICKEN SALAD$18.00
CUCUMBERS/TOMATO/OLIVES/CHICK PEAS/MINT VINAIGRETTE/FETA
CHICKEN SHAWARMA SALAD$18.00
PICKLES/TOMATO/ONION/TAHINI SUMAC DRESSING
Phoenicia Restaurant

