Chicken salad in Birmingham

Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham
111 Henrieta St., Birmingham
|Grilled Chicken salad
|$8.95
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
|Small Chicken Tender Salad
|$12.50
Chicken tenders over crisp lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, Swiss, and American cheese
|Strawberry Chicken Salad
|$13.50
Grilled chicken with mixed greens, strawberries, avocado, blue cheese, onions, candied pecans, and citrus vinaigrette
|Tuscan Chicken Salad
|$14.00
Grilled chicken, spinach, roasted red peppers, artichoke hearts, goat cheese, and balsamic vinaigrette