Crepes in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve crepes

Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crepes$9.00
Nutella Banana, Strawberry & Cream, or Ham & Swiss Cheese
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House - Birmingham

33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Crepes - Half$7.75
2 Fresh frozen strawberries crepes and topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar on top
Peach Crepes$11.45
3 Peach crepes filled and topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar
French Crepes$11.45
3 Fresh frozen strawberries crepes and topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar on top
More about The Original Pancake House - Birmingham

