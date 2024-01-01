Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

French toast in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve french toast

Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Cinnamon French Toast$7.50
The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House - Birmingham

33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
French Toast$10.55
5 half pieces of Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup
French Toast - Half$6.60
3 half pieces of Challah bread battered in our special recipe, dusted with powdered sugar and served with whipped butter and syrup
