Green beans in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Green Beans
Birmingham restaurants that serve green beans
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Green Beans
$4.50
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
Phoenicia Restaurant
588 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham
No reviews yet
SIDE GREEN BEANS AND ONIONS
$5.00
GREEN BEANS & ONIONS ENTREE
$17.00
TOMATO SAUCE
More about Phoenicia Restaurant
