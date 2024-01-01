Omelettes in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve omelettes
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
|Bacon Omelette
|$10.00
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham
|Santa Fe Omlette
|$14.05
Our oven baked zesty southwest omelette with medley of fresh onion, cilantro, tomatoes, jalapeño peppers and pepper jack cheese
|Spinach Omelette
|$13.75
fresh spinach with Swiss or cheddar cheese
|Turkey Sausage Omelette
|$14.05
Ground turkey sausage with Swiss or cheddar cheese