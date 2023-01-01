Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Birmingham restaurants that serve pancakes

Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Full Pancakes$7.50
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House - Birmingham

33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (512 reviews)
Takeout
GF Banana Pancakes$10.95
Gluten Free Banana pancakes served with whipped butter and syrup
Potato Pancakes$10.25
9 - 3 inch pancakes made from fresh Idaho potatoes, served with sour cream and apple sauce
GF Bacon Pancakes - Half$6.25
More about The Original Pancake House - Birmingham

