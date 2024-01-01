Pudding in Birmingham

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Birmingham restaurants that serve pudding
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$4.50
A fresh house-made delight with cinnamon on top!
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
Phoenicia Restaurant
588 S Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham
No reviews yet
RICE PUDDING
$8.00
More about Phoenicia Restaurant
