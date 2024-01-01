Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Short ribs in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Short Ribs
Birmingham restaurants that serve short ribs
Forest -
735 Forest Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
SHORT RIB CANNELLONI
$32.00
SUNCHOKE PUREÉ, ROASTED SUNCHOKE
More about Forest -
Market North End -
474 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham
No reviews yet
SHORT RIBS
$26.00
Braised Natural Jus, Creamy Yukon Mashed
More about Market North End -
