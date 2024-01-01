Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Short ribs in Birmingham

Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve short ribs

Banner pic

 

Forest -

735 Forest Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHORT RIB CANNELLONI$32.00
SUNCHOKE PUREÉ, ROASTED SUNCHOKE
More about Forest -
Main pic

 

Market North End -

474 North Old Woodward Avenue, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
SHORT RIBS$26.00
Braised Natural Jus, Creamy Yukon Mashed
More about Market North End -

