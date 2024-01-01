Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve tacos

Consumer pic

 

Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Taco Salad$11.00
Ground beef, chili, tortilla chips, lettuce, tomatoes, and melted cheese served with sour cream and taco sauce
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
Item pic

 

Employee Meal -

470 N Old Woodward Ave, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
BIRRIA TACOS$14.00
2 Tacos, Slow Cooked Beef, Queso, Cilantro, Onion, Corn Tortillas, Consome
MEXICANO TACOS$12.00
2 Tacos, Daily Rotisserie Meat, Homemade Corn Tortillas, Queso Fresco, Onion, Cilantro & Tomatillo Salsa
TACO GRINGA 'BIG MAC'$15.00
Double Smashburger, American Cheese, Special Sauce, Flour Tortilla, Shredded Romaine, & Pickle
More about Employee Meal -

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Chicken Salad

Blueberry Pancakes

Omelettes

Fish Sandwiches

Pancakes

Caesar Salad

Green Beans

Hummus

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Birmingham to explore

Downtown Birmingham

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (229 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (121 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (6 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (58 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (135 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (411 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (619 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (310 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1913 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (299 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston