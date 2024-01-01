Waffles in Birmingham
Birmingham restaurants that serve waffles
Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham
111 Henrieta St., Birmingham
|Waffle Cone
|$4.75
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
|Belgian Waffle
|$8.00
The Original Pancake House - Birmingham
33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham
|Bacon Waffle
|$10.95
Chopped bacon baked inside
|Pecan Waffle
|$10.95
Pecans baked inside and topped with powdered sugar
|Strawberry Waffle
|$12.30
Fresh frozen strawberries topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar