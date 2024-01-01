Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Waffles in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve waffles

Brooklyn Pizza image

 

Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham

111 Henrieta St., Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Waffle Cone$4.75
More about Brooklyn Pizza - Birmingham
Consumer pic

 

Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Belgian Waffle$8.00
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House - Birmingham

33703 Woodward Ave, Birmingham

Avg 4.8 (512 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bacon Waffle$10.95
Chopped bacon baked inside
Pecan Waffle$10.95
Pecans baked inside and topped with powdered sugar
Strawberry Waffle$12.30
Fresh frozen strawberries topped with real whipped cream and powdered sugar
More about The Original Pancake House - Birmingham

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

French Toast

Caesar Salad

Tacos

Blueberry Pancakes

Pies

Quesadillas

Calamari

Hash Browns

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Birmingham to explore

Downtown Birmingham

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston