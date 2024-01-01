Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Yogurt parfaits in
Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Yogurt Parfaits
Birmingham restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits
Greek Islands - Birmingham
221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Homemade Yogurt Parfait
$6.50
With granola, fresh fruit & honey
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
Fruition Acai and Coffee Bar
856 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Yogurt Parfait
$5.00
More about Fruition Acai and Coffee Bar
