Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Yogurt parfaits in Birmingham

Go
Birmingham restaurants
Toast

Birmingham restaurants that serve yogurt parfaits

Consumer pic

 

Greek Islands - Birmingham

221 Hamilton Row, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Homemade Yogurt Parfait$6.50
With granola, fresh fruit & honey
More about Greek Islands - Birmingham
Consumer pic

 

Fruition Acai and Coffee Bar

856 N. Old Woodward, Birmingham

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Yogurt Parfait$5.00
More about Fruition Acai and Coffee Bar

Browse other tasty dishes in Birmingham

Baklava

French Toast

Quesadillas

Crepes

Pudding

Waffles

Rice Pudding

Fish Sandwiches

Neighborhood Map

Neighborhoods within Birmingham to explore

Downtown Birmingham

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)
Map

More near Birmingham to explore

Troy

Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (37 restaurants)

Southfield

Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)

Pontiac

Avg 4.7 (19 restaurants)

Madison Heights

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (123 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.4 (21 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (142 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (636 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (315 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1969 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston