Chili in
Downtown Birmingham
/
Birmingham
/
Downtown Birmingham
/
Chili
Downtown Birmingham restaurants that serve chili
Casa Pernoi
310 E Maple, Birmingham
Avg 3
(4 reviews)
Calabrian Chilies
$6.00
More about Casa Pernoi
Adachi Restaurant
325 South Old Woodward, Birmingham
No reviews yet
Creamy Mayo Chili Aioli
$7.00
More about Adachi Restaurant
