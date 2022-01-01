Go
Birria El Compa

Authentic Birria Tatemada from Jalisco

3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150

Popular Items

TACO BLANDITO DE RES$4.00
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
ORDEN BIRRIA DE CHIVO$17.00
Oven Roasted Goat, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome.
TACO DORADO RES$3.75
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
QUESADILLA DE CHIVO$6.75
Oven roasted Goat with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
QUESADILLA DE RES$6.75
Beef Barbacoa with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 7 inches hand made corn tortilla
TACO DORADO CHIVO$3.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
QUESO TACO CHIVO$4.75
(1 Taco) Oven roasted goat taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
QUESO TACO DE RES$4.75
(1 Taco) Beef Barbacoa taco with El Compa special Mexican cheese blend in a 6 inches hard shell corn tortilla
ORDEN BIRRIA DE RES$17.00
Beef Barbacoa, with 4 hand made corn tortillas and consome
EXTRA CONSOME RES$2.00
5 oz Beef broth
3700 E Charleston Blvd Suite 150

Las Vegas NV

Sunday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 6:00 pm
