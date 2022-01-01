Go
Toast

Birria Boy Tacos

We are a dedicated gluten free taco cart. We love what we do. Everything is great but you've definitely got to check out our birria in whatever style you like.

1810 Northeast Stephens Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Birria Quesatacos Plate$13.00
Birria (Mexican stew beef) in two lightly fried corn tortillas, stuffed with melted Monterey Jack, cilantro and onions, and dusted with parmesan. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, a dipping broth, and a lime wedge.
Carne Asada Tacos Plate$12.00
Carne asada in two lightly fried corn tortillas dusted with parmesan, topped with cilantro and onions, and your favorite sauce. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, and a lime wedge.
Birria Tacos Plate$12.00
Birria (Mexican stew beef) in two lightly fried corn tortillas dusted with parmesan, topped with cilantro and onions, and your favorite sauce. Served with black beans, esquites, cilantro-lime rice, and a lime wedge.
Grilled Chicken Nachos$16.00
Grilled chicken over freshly fried stone-ground corn tortilla chips, smothered in queso blanco, black beans, esquites, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.
Birria Nachos$17.00
Birria (Mexican stew beef) over freshly fried stone-ground corn tortilla chips, smothered in queso blanco, black beans, esquites, pico de gallo, guacamole, and sour cream. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.
Grilled Veggie Rice Bowl$14.00
Grilled veggies in a bowl with cilantro-lime rice, beans and esquites, and topped with pico de gallo, queso blanco, guacamole, and tortilla strips. Dusted with parmesan and served with a lime wedge.
See full menu

Location

1810 Northeast Stephens Street

Roseburg OR

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Loggers Tap House - Roseburg

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

THB

No reviews yet

2288 NW Stewart Parkway, Roseburg, OR, 97471

Old 99 Brewing – Roseburg

No reviews yet

Burgers are our lives at Burger Bomb! Every ingredient has been carefully planned to make a bomb @$$ burger. Do you like bacon? Yeah, we have it. We also have it candied, jammed, and bellied. You probably ought to check out our hand cut fries with a light sprinkling of our signature BBQ rub. Veggie patties also available!

THB

No reviews yet

1230 West Harvard Avenue, Roseburg, OR, 97471

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston