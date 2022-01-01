Go
Birriaholic image

Birriaholic

Closed today

review star

No reviews yet

343 Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18101

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Popular Items

Birriadilla Combo$14.99
Quesadilla with your choice of Birria protien with mozzarella cheese topped with white onions and cilantro. Includes pico de gallo, sour cream and a small consome (dipping soup) and your choice of sauce.
Passion Fruit$3.00
Homemade jugo de chinola (Passion fruit)
Street Corn cup$5.99
A layer of roasted sweet corn topped with crema then we add another layer of corn, crema, queso fresco, and Tajin!
Rice Bowls$9.99
Build your own Rice Bowls!
Chicharron De Pollo
Dominican style fried chicken with tostones or french fries.
Minimum 10 min prep time.
Tostones$4.99
Fried plantains with a side of Mayo-Ketchup!
Birria Taco combo$14.99
Three Birria Tacos with your choice of protein topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions, and cilantro. Includes a small consome (dipping soup) and your choice of sauce!
Single Birria Taco$4.00
1 Birria Taco with your choice of protien topped with mozzarella cheese, white onions and cilantro!
**DOES NOT INCLUDE CONSOME**
See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

343 Hamilton Street, Allentown PA 18101

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

La Bicicleta Arepa Bar

No reviews yet

Come eat authentic Venezuelan cuisine. Arepas, bowls, empanadas, and tequeños and don't forget to try our signature sauces!

Wafa's Kitchen

No reviews yet

WAFA'S KITCHEN
WONDERFUL ATMOSPHERE FOR ALL

The Americus Hotel

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Blended - By Bru Daddy's Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Blended is where Bru Daddy's will offer 20 beer taps and an unique cocktail offerings complemented by an eclectic menu of shareables, flatbreads, salads, and some larger plates. This menu will feature the melding of popular American food with bold flavors from around the world.

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Birriaholic

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston