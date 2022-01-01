Birrieria El Gordo
The Original Yuma Birria Tacos! Now open at the Big Curve! Yuma’s Favorite Birrieria! The first and only Birrieria certified through Certified Angus Beef! Order online at Ordergordo.com
362 W 32nd St
Popular Items
Location
362 W 32nd St
Yuma AZ
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Julieanna's Steak & Seafood by Chef Eddie Guzman
Come in and enjoy!
Takos & Beer
Come in and enjoy!
Patio Susheria - Yuma
Come in and enjoy!
Arizona Donuts
Come in and enjoy!