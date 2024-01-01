Escondida Restaurant -
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
168 South E Street, San Bernardino CA 92401
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Sundowners Family Restaurant - San Bernardino
No Reviews
1131 S "E" Street San Bernardino, CA 92308
View restaurant
Family Kitchen - 1338 W 5th St ste 102
No Reviews
1338 W 5th St ste 102 San Bernardino, CA 92411
View restaurant
Rancho Alegre - NEW - 1987 s Diners ct
No Reviews
1987 s Diners ct san bernardino, CA 92408
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in San Bernardino
Yum Yum Donuts - W. Highland Ave
4.4 • 910
932 W Highland Ave. San Bernardino, CA 92405
View restaurant
Jamba - 000871 - Northpointe at Tippecanoe
4.5 • 902
1078 East Hospitality Lane San Bernardino, CA 92408
View restaurant
Jamba - 001454 - Shops at University Park
4.5 • 890
1725 Northpark Blvd San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0083 - San Bernardino (BaseLine)
4.5 • 738
1594 W Baseline St. San Bernardino, CA 92411
View restaurant
WaBa Grill - WG0090 - San Bernardino (Kendall) NEW
4.3 • 723
2999 W. Kendall Dr. San Bernardino, CA 92407
View restaurant