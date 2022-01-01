Biryani & Co.
Come on in and enjoy!
11150 Research Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
11150 Research Blvd
Austin TX
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|Closed
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rudy's Country Store & Bar-B-Q
Come in and Enjoy
Mighty Fine Burgers Fries and Shakes
Come in and enjoy!
Rudy's Country Store and BBQ
Come in and Enjoy
Taco Verde
Vegan tex mex