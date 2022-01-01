Go
BiryaniZ N BreadZ

Experience the tastes of India

195 W Central St • $$

Avg 4.6 (1121 reviews)

Popular Items

Butter Naan$3.49
Leavened white floured flat bread baked in oven and lightly buttered.
Veg Dum Biryani$13.49
Fresh vegetables and panner marinated with yogurt, onions, spices, saffron, coriander and cashew, cooked with long grain basmati rice.
Gobi Manchurian$10.99
Battered and fried cauliflower stir fried with onion, bell peppers and Manchurian sauce
Garlic Naan$3.99
Leavened white flour bread topped with fresh garlic & coriander & baked in Tandoor.
BnB Special Chicken Dhum Biryani$17.49
Aromatic Chicken Dum Biryani topped with specially curried tender boneless chicken.
Plain Naan$2.99
Leavened white flour bread baked in Tandoor (Clay Oven).
Saag Paneer$15.49
Mildly spiced spinach and onion gravy with cottage cheese.
Chicken Tikka Masala$17.49
Tandoor grilled boneless chicken cooked in creamy silky tomato sauce.
Hyderabadi Chicken Dhum Biryani$14.49
Basmathi rice slow cooked together with Chicken-in bone marinated in regional hyderabadi spices.
Vegetable Samosa$7.99
Deep fried flour turn over stuffed with mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables and spices.
Attributes and Amenities

Table Service
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Buffet
Takeout

Location

195 W Central St

Natick MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
