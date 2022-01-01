Go
Biscuit Belly

Genuine Good Times and Damn Good Biscuits. We mix southern comfort food with unexpected flavors to make out of this world biscuit sandwiches.

SANDWICHES

5207 New Cut Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (94 reviews)

Fire In Your Belly$10.00
Fried chicken, Nashville hot mayo, Pop's pickles, and cheddar.
The Rockwell Supreme$12.00
Fried chicken, cheddar, goetta sausage gravy, over easy egg and bacon.
Loaded Breakfast Tots$7.00
Sausage, bacon & cheddar stuffed tater tots with maple aioli.
The Boozy Bird$9.00
Buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in bourbon maple syrup.
Bonuts$7.00
Biscuit doughnut holes, cinnamon sugar, and bourbon cream icing dipping sauce.
The G.O.A.T.$10.00
Fried chicken, sweet pepper jelly, goat cheese.
Casual
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

5207 New Cut Rd

Louisville KY

Sunday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 1:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 2:00 pm
