Biscuit Belly
Genuine Good Times and Damn Good Biscuits. We mix southern comfort food with unexpected flavors to make out of this world biscuit sandwiches.
SANDWICHES
3723 Lexington Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3723 Lexington Rd
Louisville KY
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 1:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 2:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Homemade Ice Cream & Pie Kitchen
Come in and enjoy!
Green District
Thank you for choosing Green District!
Simply Thai
Come in and enjoy!
NamNam Cafe
Chill, family-owned nook with pho & other organic Vietnamese eats, plus local art & outdoor seating.