Biscuit Head - Haywood Rd

733 Haywood Rd • $

Avg 4.5 (2413 reviews)

Popular Items

Biscuit Donuts$7.00
tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with housemade lemon curd
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Filthy Animal$13.00
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy
Half Breakfast$8.00
Two eggs your way and one side served with a biscuit
Grits with Pimento Cheese$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
Biscuit and Gravy$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Regular Biscuit$3.00
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Location

733 Haywood Rd

Asheville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

