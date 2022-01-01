Go
Biscuit Head - Hendersonville Rd

1994 Hendersonville Rd • $$

Avg 4.5 (2104 reviews)

Home Fries$3.50
Biscuit and$6.00
Biscuit with a choice of one side
(Pic with Fr. Chicken as side)
Pulled Pork Biscuit$11.00
Biscuit with pulled pork, jalapeno pimento cheese, bacon, poached egg, and maple syrup
Biscuit and Gravy$8.00
Biscuit with your choice of gravy
Regular Biscuit$3.00
Full Breakfast$11.00
Two eggs your way and two sides served with a biscuit
Grits with Pimento Cheese$3.50
Creamy stoneground grits topped with our homemade jalapeno pimento cheese
Filthy Animal$13.00
Buttermilk biscuit, fried chicken, pimento cheese, bacon, scrambled eggs, smothered in gravy
Classic Sandwich$7.00
Biscuit with egg, cheddar and choice of one side (Pic is with bacon as side)
Mimosa Fried Chicken Biscuit$10.00
Biscuit with mimosa fried chicken, sweet potato butter, sriracha slaw, and a poached egg
Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Pet Friendly
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

1994 Hendersonville Rd

Asheville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

