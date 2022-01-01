Go
Biscuits and Benedicts imageView gallery

Biscuits and Benedicts - 1212 S Florida Ave

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

1212 S Florida Ave

Lakeland, FL 33803

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Location

1212 S Florida Ave, Lakeland FL 33803

Directions

Gallery

Biscuits and Benedicts image
Biscuits and Benedicts image

Similar restaurants in your area

Good Thyme
orange star4.6 • 155
1037 Dixieland Mall Ln Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits - Lakeland
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
AX Caliber LKL - AX-Caliber
orange starNo Reviews
204 East Orange Street Suite 102 Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Red Door Lakeland
orange star4.3 • 1,042
733 East Palmetto St Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext
Fred's Market Lakeland - Lakeland
orange starNo Reviews
2120 Harden Blvd. Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Craft + Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
3234 Florida Avenue South Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Lakeland

Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (South) #005
orange star4.4 • 3,056
4810 Florida Ave S Lakeland, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
Northside Asian Kitchen - 6737 US Hwy 98N
orange star4.5 • 2,483
6737 US Hwy 98N Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Beef 'O' Brady's - Lakeland FL (North) #022
orange star4.4 • 1,799
1070 Wedgewood Estates Blvd Lakeland, FL 33809
View restaurantnext
Louis Pappas Marketplace - Lakeland
orange star4.6 • 1,717
1318 Town Center Dr Lakeland, FL 33803
View restaurantnext
Shells Seafood - Lakeland
orange star4.6 • 1,681
5125 S FLORIDA AVE LAKELAND, FL 33813
View restaurantnext
MOJO Federal Swine & Spirits - Lakeland
orange star4.5 • 1,567
130 S Tennessee Ave Lakeland, FL 33801
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Lakeland

Plant City

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Winter Haven

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Zephyrhills

Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)

Haines City

Avg 4.3 (6 restaurants)

Wesley Chapel

Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)

Brandon

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Davenport

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Lake Wales

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

Riverview

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Biscuits and Benedicts - 1212 S Florida Ave

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston