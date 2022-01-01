Go
Biscuits and Groovy - Barton Springs

1210 BARTON SPRINGS RD

Popular Items

Village$9.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Donna$10.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Bee Gee$1.50
One freshly baked buttermilk biscuits cut in half and stuffed with butter and jam.
Gloria$12.00
Our best seller and largest dish! Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.50
12 oz of nothing but freshly squeezed orange juice (unpasteurized, may have seeds/pulp)
Aretha$10.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Hammer$4.00
One biscuit cut in half, served open faced, with meat on one side, eggs on the other, topped with cheese, chives, black pepper, and your choice of gravy either on top, on the side, or no gravy.
Biscuits + Groovy$8.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, black pepper and chives.
Plain biscuit (no butter, jam, or gravy)$1.00
Johnny$11.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, potatoes, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Location

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
