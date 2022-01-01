Go
Biscuits and Groovy - Duval

5105 Duval St

Popular Items

Bee Gee$1.50
One freshly baked buttermilk biscuits cut in half and stuffed with butter and jam.
Hammer$4.00
One biscuit cut in half, served open faced, with meat on one side, eggs on the other, topped with cheese, chives, black pepper, and your choice of gravy either on top, on the side, or no gravy.
Gloria$12.00
Our best seller and largest dish! Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, bacon, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Aretha$10.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Biscuits + Groovy$8.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, black pepper and chives.
Fresh Squeezed Orange Juice$4.50
12 oz of nothing but freshly squeezed orange juice (unpasteurized, may have seeds/pulp)
Village$9.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, jalapenos, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Bacon slice$1.00
Donna$10.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, three scrambled eggs, sausage, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Johnny$11.00
Three freshly baked buttermilk biscuits topped with white pepper gravy, sausage, bacon, potatoes, colby jack cheese, black pepper and chives.
Location

Austin TX

Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
