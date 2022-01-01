Bishop restaurants you'll love
Bishop's top cuisines
Must-try Bishop restaurants
More about Yuhubi Nobi Deli
Yuhubi Nobi Deli
180 N See Vee Lane, Bishop
|Popular items
|Pepperoni- Large
|$10.00
|Pepperoni Med
|$7.00
|Veggie- Large
|$10.00
More about El Ranchito
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito
281 N Main St., Bishop
|Popular items
|Guacamole
|$7.50
|Chile Verde Combo
|$18.00
|Guacamole Burger
|$12.00
More about Whiskey Creek
STEAKS
Whiskey Creek
524 N Main Street, Bishop
|Popular items
|CHEESE STEAK BURGER
|$14.95
1/3lb fresh ground patty on our homemade bun. 1000 island dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion
|CHICKEN DELUXE
|$14.95
Grilled juicy chicken breast topped with avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayo on our homemade focaccia bread.
|CAESAR SALAD
|$8.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II
Salsa's Taqueria II
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
|Popular items
|California Burrito
|$12.99
Our popular Cali burrito comes with carne asada, french fries, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and our pico de gallo salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|Regular Burrito
|$12.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.
|American Style Taco
American style taco on a corn tortilla with choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Schats Roadhouse
Schats Roadhouse
871 N Main Street, Bishop
|Popular items
|Shotgun Burger
|$9.95
Fresh ground top quality beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled
onions, pickles, and special sauce on a fresh made Schat's Bun
|Knuckle
Fresh baked slow roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, deli mustard and mayo on Schat's Sourdough bread.
|Gobbler
Fresh baked Turkey, lettuce and cranberry mayo on Schat's Sheepherder bread.
Thanks giving all year!!
More about Back Alley Bar and Grill
Back Alley Bar and Grill
649 N Main St, Bishop
|Popular items
|Blue Cheese Bacon Burger
|$13.95
Our third-pound, topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, and melted Swiss Cheese.
|Grilled Chicken Breast
|$14.95
Your Way! Teriyaki, BBQ, or lightly seasoned.
|Shrimp Scampi
|$18.95
Gently sautéed in butter, lemon, garlic, and wine.
More about Rain Shadow Brewing Company
Rain Shadow Brewing Company
298 N. Main St, Bishop