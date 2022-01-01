Bishop restaurants you'll love

Go
Bishop restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Bishop

Bishop's top cuisines

American
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Thai
Steakhouses
Scroll right

Must-try Bishop restaurants

Yuhubi Nobi Deli image

 

Yuhubi Nobi Deli

180 N See Vee Lane, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Pepperoni- Large$10.00
Pepperoni Med$7.00
Veggie- Large$10.00
More about Yuhubi Nobi Deli
El Ranchito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

281 N Main St., Bishop

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Guacamole$7.50
Chile Verde Combo$18.00
Guacamole Burger$12.00
More about El Ranchito
Whiskey Creek image

STEAKS

Whiskey Creek

524 N Main Street, Bishop

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
CHEESE STEAK BURGER$14.95
1/3lb fresh ground patty on our homemade bun. 1000 island dressing, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion
CHICKEN DELUXE$14.95
Grilled juicy chicken breast topped with avocado, bacon, cheddar cheese and mayo on our homemade focaccia bread.
CAESAR SALAD$8.95
Crisp romaine lettuce, croutons, Parmesan cheese & Caesar dressing.
More about Whiskey Creek
Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
California Burrito$12.99
Our popular Cali burrito comes with carne asada, french fries, cheese, sour cream, guacamole and our pico de gallo salsa wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Regular Burrito$12.99
Choice of meat, rice, beans, cheese, onion, cilantro, guacamole wrapped in a flour tortilla.
American Style Taco
American style taco on a corn tortilla with choice of meat, cheese, lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II
Schats Roadhouse image

 

Schats Roadhouse

871 N Main Street, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Shotgun Burger$9.95
Fresh ground top quality beef, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, grilled
onions, pickles, and special sauce on a fresh made Schat's Bun
Knuckle
Fresh baked slow roasted turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheddar cheese, avocado, deli mustard and mayo on Schat's Sourdough bread.
Gobbler
Fresh baked Turkey, lettuce and cranberry mayo on Schat's Sheepherder bread.
Thanks giving all year!!
More about Schats Roadhouse
Back Alley Bar and Grill image

 

Back Alley Bar and Grill

649 N Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Blue Cheese Bacon Burger$13.95
Our third-pound, topped with Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Bacon, and melted Swiss Cheese.
Grilled Chicken Breast$14.95
Your Way! Teriyaki, BBQ, or lightly seasoned.
Shrimp Scampi$18.95
Gently sautéed in butter, lemon, garlic, and wine.
More about Back Alley Bar and Grill
Great Basin Bakery image

 

Great Basin Bakery

275 South Main Street Unit D, Bishop

Avg 4.6 (419 reviews)
Takeout
More about Great Basin Bakery
Restaurant banner

 

Rain Shadow Brewing Company

298 N. Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Rain Shadow Brewing Company

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Bishop

Chicken Tenders

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tacos

Burritos

Map

More near Bishop to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (4 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (189 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (590 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston