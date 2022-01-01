Bacon cheeseburgers in Bishop
Whiskey Creek
524 N Main Street, Bishop
|BBQ BACON CHEESEBURGER
|$15.95
1/3lb fresh ground patty. Served on our fresh made sesame seed bun.
BBQ Sauce, cheddar cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomatoes, pickle, onion.
Back Alley Bar and Grill
649 N Main St, Bishop
|Western Bacon Cheeseburger
|$17.95
Our third-pound patty stacked with onion rings, bacon, BBQ sauce, cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion.
|Bleu Cheese Bacon Burger
|$13.50
Half-pound patty with bleu cheese crumbles, bacon bits, lettuce, tomato, pickle and onion and our own 1000 Island dressing.