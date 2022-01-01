Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve burritos

Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
All Meats Breakfast Burrito$12.99
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots and all meats wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
Friday Special - Fish Burrito$10.99
Beer battered deep fried cod fish, cabbage, red onion, our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.
Shrimp Burrito$14.50
Beer battered deep fried shrimp, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo salsa, cabbage and our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II
Schats Roadhouse image

 

Schats Roadhouse

871 N Main Street, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Burrito$5.95
Black beans, cheddar cheese in a flour tortilla.
More about Schats Roadhouse

