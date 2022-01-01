Burritos in Bishop
Bishop restaurants that serve burritos
More about Salsa's Taqueria II
Salsa's Taqueria II
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
|All Meats Breakfast Burrito
|$12.99
Eggs, beans, salsa, cheese, tater tots and all meats wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes small cup of coffee.
|Friday Special - Fish Burrito
|$10.99
Beer battered deep fried cod fish, cabbage, red onion, our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla. Includes chips and salsa and small fountain drink.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$14.50
Beer battered deep fried shrimp, rice, guacamole, pico de gallo salsa, cabbage and our chipotle cream sauce wrapped in a flour tortilla.