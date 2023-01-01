Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ceviche in Bishop

Go
Bishop restaurants
Toast

Bishop restaurants that serve ceviche

El Ranchito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

281 N Main St., Bishop

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Ceviche Tostada$9.00
More about El Ranchito
Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Ceviche Tostada$7.79
More about Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

Browse other tasty dishes in Bishop

Chili

Chef Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Enchiladas

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Salmon

Prime Ribs

Cinnamon Rolls

Map

More near Bishop to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (26 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (11 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (99 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (42 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (751 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (302 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (640 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1131 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (114 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (290 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston