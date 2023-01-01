Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Ceviche in
Bishop
/
Bishop
/
Ceviche
Bishop restaurants that serve ceviche
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
El Ranchito
281 N Main St., Bishop
Avg 4
(319 reviews)
Ceviche Tostada
$9.00
More about El Ranchito
Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
Avg 4.5
(127 reviews)
Ceviche Tostada
$7.79
More about Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
