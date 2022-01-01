Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheese fries in Bishop

Go
Bishop restaurants
Toast

Bishop restaurants that serve cheese fries

Schats Roadhouse image

 

Schats Roadhouse

871 N Main Street, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chili Cheese Fry Basket$9.95
More about Schats Roadhouse
Item pic

 

Back Alley Bar and Grill

649 N Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Cheese Fries$7.95
Chili Cheese Fries$9.95
More about Back Alley Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Bishop

Nachos

Chicken Salad

Chili

Turkey Clubs

Cheeseburgers

Fish Tacos

Pies

Tacos

Map

More near Bishop to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (23 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (17 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (30 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (231 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (495 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (830 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (240 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston