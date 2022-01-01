Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Bishop

Go
Bishop restaurants
Toast

Bishop restaurants that serve cheesecake

Main pic

STEAKS

Whiskey Creek

524 N Main Street, Bishop

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOUSE SWEETPOTATO CHEESECAKE$8.95
BROWN BUTTER PECAN CHEESECAKE$8.95
WHITE CHOCOLATE RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE$8.95
More about Whiskey Creek
Back Alley Bar and Grill image

 

Back Alley Bowl and Grill

649 N Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pumkin Spice$8.95
More about Back Alley Bowl and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Bishop

Bean Burritos

Chef Salad

Cake

Tacos

Chocolate Cake

Tortas

Fish And Chips

Caesar Salad

Map

More near Bishop to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (39 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (82 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (40 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (614 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (264 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (582 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (953 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (104 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (262 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston