Chilaquiles in Bishop
Bishop restaurants that serve chilaquiles
More about Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
|Chilaquiles
|$12.99
Corn tortilla chips marinated in choice of red or green salsa served with scrambled eggs and garnished with cilantro, onions and sour cream. Includes side of refried beans.
|Asada Chilaquiles
|$14.50
Corn tortilla chips marinated in choice of red or green salsa served with carne asada, scrambled eggs and garnished with cilantro, onions and sour cream. Includes side of refried beans.