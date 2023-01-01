Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chilaquiles in Bishop

Bishop restaurants that serve chilaquiles

El Ranchito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

281 N Main St., Bishop

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Chilaquiles$13.00
More about El Ranchito
Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Chilaquiles$12.99
Corn tortilla chips marinated in choice of red or green salsa served with scrambled eggs and garnished with cilantro, onions and sour cream. Includes side of refried beans.
Asada Chilaquiles$14.50
Corn tortilla chips marinated in choice of red or green salsa served with carne asada, scrambled eggs and garnished with cilantro, onions and sour cream. Includes side of refried beans.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

