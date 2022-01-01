Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Enchiladas in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve enchiladas

El Ranchito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

281 N Main St., Bishop

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
Takeout
Enchiladas Combo$14.50
More about El Ranchito
Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Wednesday Special - Green Enchiladas$11.99
3 enchiladas in our green sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
#7 - Enchiladas$13.99
3 red or green enchiladas with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
Monday Special - Red Enchiladas$11.99
3 enchiladas in our red sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II

