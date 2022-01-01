Enchiladas in Bishop
Salsa's Taqueria II
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
|Wednesday Special - Green Enchiladas
|$11.99
3 enchiladas in our green sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
|#7 - Enchiladas
|$13.99
3 red or green enchiladas with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.
|Monday Special - Red Enchiladas
|$11.99
3 enchiladas in our red sauce with choice of cheese, chicken or shredded beef. Includes side of rice and beans and garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream and small fountain drink.