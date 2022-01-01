Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fried rice in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve fried rice

STEAKS

Whiskey Creek

524 N Main Street, Bishop

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE$15.95
PINEAPPE FRIED RICE CHICKEN & SHRIMP$18.95
SPICY FRIED RICE CHICKEN & SHRIMP$18.95
More about Whiskey Creek
Imperial Gourmet

930 N Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
FRIED RICE 炒飯$15.00
PLAIN FRIED RICE 炒飯$2.50
More about Imperial Gourmet

