Fried rice in
Bishop
/
Bishop
/
Fried Rice
Bishop restaurants that serve fried rice
STEAKS
Whiskey Creek
524 N Main Street, Bishop
Avg 4.2
(1809 reviews)
HOUSE SPECIAL FRIED RICE
$15.95
PINEAPPE FRIED RICE CHICKEN & SHRIMP
$18.95
SPICY FRIED RICE CHICKEN & SHRIMP
$18.95
More about Whiskey Creek
Imperial Gourmet
930 N Main St, Bishop
No reviews yet
FRIED RICE 炒飯
$15.00
PLAIN FRIED RICE 炒飯
$2.50
More about Imperial Gourmet
