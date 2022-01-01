Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Quesadillas in Bishop

Bishop restaurants
Bishop restaurants that serve quesadillas

El Ranchito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

281 N Main St., Bishop

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Quesadilla$11.00
Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
#3 - Chz Quesadilla$11.99
Large flour cheese quesadilla with a side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
#3 - Meat Quesadilla$12.99
Large flour cheese quesadilla and choice of meat with a side of rice and beans, garnish of lettuce tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
Meat Quesadilla$11.99
Large flour tortilla with choice of meat and cheese. Includes garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
