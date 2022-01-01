Taquitos in Bishop
Bishop restaurants that serve taquitos
Salsa's Taqueria II
1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop
|2 Taquitos
|$6.99
2 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
|#1 - 4 Taquitos
|$11.99
Choice of chicken or shredded beef rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole, rice and beans. Small side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
|4 Taquitos
|$8.99
4 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.