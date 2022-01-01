Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Taquitos in Bishop

Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
2 Taquitos$6.99
2 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
#1 - 4 Taquitos$11.99
Choice of chicken or shredded beef rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole, rice and beans. Small side of lettuce, tomato and sour cream. Includes small fountain drink.
4 Taquitos$8.99
4 shredded beef or chicken rolled taquitos with a side of guacamole and a garnish of lettuce, tomato and sour cream.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II
Back Alley Bar and Grill image

 

Back Alley Bar and Grill

649 N Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
Takeout
4 Taquitos$7.95
Topped with shredded cheese and served with salsa and sour cream.
6 Taquitos$10.95
More about Back Alley Bar and Grill

