Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Bishop

Go
Bishop restaurants
Toast

Bishop restaurants that serve tiramisu

Consumer pic

 

The Upper Crust Pizza

1180 N Main St, Bishop

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tiramisu Cake$10.00
More about The Upper Crust Pizza
Main pic

STEAKS

Whiskey Creek

524 N Main Street, Bishop

Avg 4.2 (1809 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
WHITE RUSSIAN TIRAMISU$9.95
More about Whiskey Creek

Browse other tasty dishes in Bishop

Chocolate Cheesecake

Tostadas

Fish And Chips

Caprese Salad

Caesar Salad

Chef Salad

Quesadillas

Cheesecake

Map

More near Bishop to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.8 (16 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Porterville

No reviews yet

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (7 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (14 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (52 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (915 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.4 (364 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (778 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (1444 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (140 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston