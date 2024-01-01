Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Bishop
/
Bishop
/
Tiramisu
Bishop restaurants that serve tiramisu
The Upper Crust Pizza
1180 N Main St, Bishop
No reviews yet
Tiramisu Cake
$10.00
More about The Upper Crust Pizza
STEAKS
Whiskey Creek
524 N Main Street, Bishop
Avg 4.2
(1809 reviews)
WHITE RUSSIAN TIRAMISU
$9.95
More about Whiskey Creek
Browse other tasty dishes in Bishop
Chocolate Cheesecake
Tostadas
Fish And Chips
Caprese Salad
Caesar Salad
Chef Salad
Quesadillas
Cheesecake
More near Bishop to explore
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Clovis
Avg 4.3
(35 restaurants)
South Lake Tahoe
Avg 4.3
(31 restaurants)
Tulare
Avg 4.8
(16 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Porterville
No reviews yet
Hanford
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Oakdale
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Visalia
Avg 4.3
(45 restaurants)
Fresno
Avg 4.4
(124 restaurants)
Hanford
Avg 4
(7 restaurants)
Sonora
Avg 4
(14 restaurants)
Carson City
Avg 3.5
(7 restaurants)
Modesto
Avg 4.2
(52 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(915 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.4
(364 restaurants)
San Francisco
Avg 4.3
(778 restaurants)
Houston
Avg 4.4
(1444 restaurants)
Providence
Avg 4.5
(140 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.5
(301 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston