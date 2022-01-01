Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tortas in Bishop

Go
Bishop restaurants
Toast

Bishop restaurants that serve tortas

El Ranchito image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

El Ranchito

281 N Main St., Bishop

Avg 4 (319 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Torta$13.00
More about El Ranchito
Salsa's Taqueria II image

 

Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

1347 Rocking W Dr, Bishop

Avg 4.5 (127 reviews)
Takeout
Torta$13.50
Popular Mexican sandwich with choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño slices, onion, guacamole, mayonnaise and side of french fries.
More about Salsa's Taqueria II - Bishop

Browse other tasty dishes in Bishop

Cheeseburgers

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Tostadas

Patty Melts

Pies

Taquitos

Burritos

Fried Rice

Map

More near Bishop to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

South Lake Tahoe

Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Oakdale

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Visalia

Avg 4.3 (34 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Carson City

Avg 3.9 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (36 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (554 restaurants)

New Orleans

Avg 4.5 (237 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.3 (532 restaurants)

Houston

Avg 4.4 (865 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (102 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston