Bishop's Post

Here at Bishop’s Post, we like to look back and celebrate our past. Always remembering how we got here, yet forging ahead. That is why you’ll find our menu stocked with timeless favorites – traditional fare that people know, love, and crave – with contemporary and bold defining flavors. We like to think of it as “the best version of your classic favorites”.

Avg 4.5 (2391 reviews)

Family Fried Chicken (4)$45.00
Grilled Salmon$29.00
Grilled Cajun Chicken Sandwich$15.00
Chicken Wings$13.00
Fried Chicken Dinner$20.00
Caesar Salad$9.00
House Salad$9.00
FRIDAY Fish Fry (4)$40.00
Bishop's Burger$15.00
SUNDAY Family Fried Chicken (4)$40.00
Intimate
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

16125 W Chesterfield Parkway

Chesterfield MO

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
