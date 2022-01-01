Bismarck American restaurants you'll love

Peacock Alley image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Peacock Alley

422 E Main Ave, Bismarck

Avg 4.1 (1246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Carmelized Chicken Salad$13.00
Caramelized chicken on mixed greens, with gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing
Spinach Dip$12.00
Spinach Fire Roasted Artichoke Dip- Served hot with pita chips and garlic rounds
Asian Nachos$9.00
Pork, wonton wrappers, slaw, Thai peanut sauce, scallions
Ground Round image

SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ground Round

526 S 3rd St, Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (897 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bacon & Chz$13.99
bacon and your choice of american, cheddar, pepper-jack or swiss
Haystack$13.99
cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers and chipotle ranch dressing
Silverware Sets
Please specify quantity. (Spoons should be automatically supplied with soups.)
40 Steak + Seafood image

 

40 Steak + Seafood

1401 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Garden Salad$7.00
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, cheese, croutons.
Cajun Pasta$16.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, linguine, Cajun red sauce, peppers
Chicken Curry Appetizer$10.00
Chicken, vegetables, curry, naan bread
Restaurant banner

 

Toasted Frog - Bismarck

124 N. 4th St., Bismarck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Tenders

Crispy Chicken

Fargo

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Rapid City

Avg 4.7 (14 restaurants)

Minot

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Grand Forks

Avg 5 (8 restaurants)

Custer

Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)

Battle Lake

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Gillette

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Moorhead

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

East Grand Forks

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
