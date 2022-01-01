Bismarck American restaurants you'll love
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Peacock Alley
422 E Main Ave, Bismarck
|Carmelized Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Caramelized chicken on mixed greens, with gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing
|Spinach Dip
|$12.00
Spinach Fire Roasted Artichoke Dip- Served hot with pita chips and garlic rounds
|Asian Nachos
|$9.00
Pork, wonton wrappers, slaw, Thai peanut sauce, scallions
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ground Round
526 S 3rd St, Bismarck
|Bacon & Chz
|$13.99
bacon and your choice of american, cheddar, pepper-jack or swiss
|Haystack
|$13.99
cheddar cheese, crispy onion tanglers and chipotle ranch dressing
40 Steak + Seafood
1401 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck
|Garden Salad
|$7.00
Mixed greens, carrots, tomatoes, celery, cucumbers, cheese, croutons.
|Cajun Pasta
|$16.00
Shrimp, andouille sausage, linguine, Cajun red sauce, peppers
|Chicken Curry Appetizer
|$10.00
Chicken, vegetables, curry, naan bread