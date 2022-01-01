Chicken salad in Bismarck
Bismarck restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Grand Junction - Bismarck
Grand Junction - Bismarck
4303 Ottawa St, Bismarck
|Grilled Chicken Bacon Ranch - Salad
|$9.99
Premium Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Fresh Salad Mix, Roma Tomatoes, Cajun Seasoning, Ranch, and Melted Swiss Cheese
|Grilled Chicken Junction - Salad
|$8.99
Premium Chicken Breast, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Fresh Salad Mix, Roma Tomatoes, Cajun Seasoning, Secret-recipe Teriyaki Sauce, and Melted Swiss Cheese!
More about Peacock Alley
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Peacock Alley
422 E Main Ave, Bismarck
|Carmelized Chicken Salad
|$13.00
Caramelized chicken on mixed greens, with gorgonzola cheese, toasted walnuts, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, served with our own plum Dijon dressing
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$13.00
Chopped romaine, fresh grated asiago, croutons, Caesar dressing, grilled chicken breast
More about Jack's Steakhouse and Seafood
Jack's Steakhouse and Seafood
1201 south 12th street, bismarck
|Crispy Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken breast on a bed of garden greens, topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, and seasoned croutons. Choose from Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo, or Plain Chicken.
|Chicken Salad
|$11.99
Grilled Chicken breast on a bed of garden greens, topped with cheese, tomatoes, onions, and seasoned croutons. Choose from Teriyaki, Cajun, Buffalo, or Plain Chicken.