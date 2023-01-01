Edamame in Bismarck

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Bismarck restaurants that serve edamame
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Peacock Alley
422 E Main Ave, Bismarck
Avg 4.1
(1246 reviews)
Edamame
$7.00
whole pods salted
More about Peacock Alley
40 Steak + Seafood
1401 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck
No reviews yet
Edamame
$6.00
Whole pods steamed, sea salt
More about 40 Steak + Seafood
