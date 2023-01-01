Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Edamame in Bismarck

Bismarck restaurants
Bismarck restaurants that serve edamame

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Peacock Alley

422 E Main Ave, Bismarck

Avg 4.1 (1246 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Edamame$7.00
whole pods salted
More about Peacock Alley
40 Steak + Seafood image

 

40 Steak + Seafood

1401 E Interchange Ave, Bismarck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Edamame$6.00
Whole pods steamed, sea salt
More about 40 Steak + Seafood

