Philly cheesesteaks in Bismarck

Bismarck restaurants
Bismarck restaurants that serve philly cheesesteaks

Grand Junction Subs - Bismarck

4303 Ottawa St, Bismarck

No reviews yet
Takeout
#2 Philly Cheese Steak (18")$18.99
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!
Philly Cheese Steak (6")$8.49
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!
#2 Philly Cheese Steak (12")$13.99
Sirloin Steak, Sautéed Onions & Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Black Pepper, Secret Recipe Teriyaki Sauce, Mayo, and Aged Provolone!
Scotty's Drive-In

210 North 21st Street, Bismarck

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK$12.99
Grilled Steak, Peppers, oniions and Pepperjack Cheese on a Toasted Hoagie Bun ***Please order combo for sides and drinks***
