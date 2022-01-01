Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pretzels in Bismarck

Bismarck restaurants
Bismarck restaurants that serve pretzels

Laughing Sun Brewing Co.

1023 E Front Ave, Bismarck

No reviews yet
Takeout
House Pretzel$8.00
More about Laughing Sun Brewing Co.
The CraftCade

405 N 4th St, Bismarck

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pac-Man Pretzels$3.49
Sprinkled with our tangy seasoning, these crunchy pretzels dip perfectly with our homemade Rampage Ranch dressing!
More about The CraftCade
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Ground Round

526 S 3rd St, Bismarck

Avg 4.2 (897 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Soft Pretzels$10.99
pepper-jack queso garnished with bacon and green onions
Turkey Pretzel$13.99
Shaved turkey, smoked bacon and Swiss cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a grilled pretzel roll.
More about Ground Round

