Pretzels in Bismarck
Bismarck restaurants that serve pretzels
Laughing Sun Brewing Co.
1023 E Front Ave, Bismarck
|House Pretzel
|$8.00
The CraftCade
405 N 4th St, Bismarck
|Pac-Man Pretzels
|$3.49
Sprinkled with our tangy seasoning, these crunchy pretzels dip perfectly with our homemade Rampage Ranch dressing!
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ground Round
526 S 3rd St, Bismarck
|Soft Pretzels
|$10.99
pepper-jack queso garnished with bacon and green onions
|Turkey Pretzel
|$13.99
Shaved turkey, smoked bacon and Swiss cheese with shredded lettuce, tomato and honey mustard on a grilled pretzel roll.