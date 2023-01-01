Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp scampi in
Bismarck
/
Bismarck
/
Shrimp Scampi
Bismarck restaurants that serve shrimp scampi
Amici Pizza Company
3001 Yorktown Dr Suite #6, BISMARCK
No reviews yet
Papa Dale's Meatballs
$17.00
More about Amici Pizza Company
Jacks Steakhouse and Seafood
1201 south 12th street, bismarck
No reviews yet
Shrimp Scampi
$17.99
Succulent shrimp tossed in garlic butter & wine sauce.
More about Jacks Steakhouse and Seafood
Browse other tasty dishes in Bismarck
Chicken Tenders
Boneless Wings
Garlic Parmesan
Salmon
Pudding
Chicken Curry
Cheese Fries
Curry Chicken
More near Bismarck to explore
Rapid City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Minot
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Custer
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Moorhead
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Battle Lake
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
East Grand Forks
Avg 4.6
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Minot
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Fargo
Avg 4.7
(27 restaurants)
Grand Forks
Avg 4.7
(10 restaurants)
Rapid City
Avg 4.5
(28 restaurants)
Gillette
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Sioux Falls
Avg 4.7
(24 restaurants)
Nashville
Avg 4.5
(416 restaurants)
Oklahoma City
Avg 4.5
(162 restaurants)
Washington
Avg 4.4
(779 restaurants)
Buffalo
Avg 4.4
(253 restaurants)
New Orleans
Avg 4.5
(289 restaurants)
Minneapolis
Avg 4.5
(397 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston