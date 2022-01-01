Tacos in Bismarck
Bismarck restaurants that serve tacos
Laughing Sun Brewing Co.
1023 E Front Ave, Bismarck
|Pork Taco Trio
|$11.00
SOUPS • SALADS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Ground Round
526 S 3rd St, Bismarck
|Street Tacos
|$11.49
crispy chicken, jalapeno coleslaw, diced tomatoes, drizzled with black pepper honey and chipotle ranch. Served with chips and salsa
|Taco Salad
|$14.49
shredded lettuce, shredded cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, tortilla strips seasoned sour cream and salsa
|*Taco Salad
|$12.29